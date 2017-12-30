Jalen loves movies, fishing and school and he works hard to please others

Jalen
Jalen, 13, is a bright and humorous child with a love of movies. Among his favorites are Finding Dory, Trolls and Toy Story. Jalen also really enjoys fishing with his foster dad.

Jalen loves school, especially field trips or community outings. Jalen thrives, both at school and at home, when he is in a structured environment with a consistent routine and clear expectations. He’s very proud of his accomplishments at school and works hard to please others.

Jalen would be at his best in a home that can offer him the time and attention he needs to thrive. He needs a family that can commit to caring for him long term and ensure that his needs are being met. Jalen is sweet, caring and truly a joy to be around.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Jalen’s case number is CH-6077.

