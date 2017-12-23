Sisters Kailey and Chloe would love a family with animals and other children

Sisters Kailey, 13, and Chloe, 10, both have a love for animals, especially horses. Future teacher Kailey is very creative and loves to draw; she says she is most proud of her artwork and creativity. Kailey loves to be around other children and interacts well with them. In school, Kailey’s favorite classes are choir and band because she loves to sing.
Little sister Chloe loves to listen to music and play with baby dolls. Chloe enjoys everything about school and also wants to be a teacher when she grows up. Chloe is a helper and is very outgoing and respectful.
Both Kailey and Chloe like to ride horses in their spare time and would love a family that has animals. They would also love a family that has other children in the home for them to play with. Kailey and Chloe deserve a family that is patient and loving.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-7263 and CH-7262.
