Hope deserves a kind and loving family

Resiliency and drive best describe Hope, 11. She is proud of her ability to overcome any obstacles in her way.
Hope has many interests including dancing, gymnastics and art. Her favorite classes in school are science, because they get to do experiments, and reading, because she enjoys a good book. Hope would like to be an archeologist when she grows up. She likes to stay active and enjoys being in a country setting.
People who know Hope say she is a respectful child who also likes to make people laugh. She likes to find a shared common interest with people and relates well to both peers and adults. Hope would do well with a family that can provide her with structure, encouragement and support. But most of all a kind and loving family is what she deserves.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430 Hope’s case number is CH-7326.
