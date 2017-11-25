Family wanted: This 13-year-old is energetic and full of life

Cody’s smile shines brightest when he’s active. A 13-year-old who is energetic and full of life, he loves to play sports, work with his hands and read. It’s no surprise that physical education is his favorite class in school.
Academically, Cody does very well and especially loves the activities that the school offers. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he says “I’d like to be in the Army.” Cody feels a sense of accomplishment when he completes chores.
A family that can offer structure and consistency is ideal. Cody would really benefit from an adoptive family that has children older than him who can be positive role models.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Cody’s case number is CH-7266.
