Lynn
Lynn Submitted photo
Lynn Submitted photo

Family

A caring young man with a great sense of humor

November 04, 2017 12:15 PM

Lynn, 14, is a caring young man with a great sense of humor. He enjoys playing football and basketball. In school, he likes physical education along with breakfast and lunch time. He says he either wants to be Batman or a football player when he gets older.

Lynn makes a great effort in many things he tries. A family that will support him as he strives to complete his goals would be beneficial for him. Lynn says he would like a family that will not give up on him. He needs a strong family that will advocate for him and be by his side. Lynn would also benefit from a patient and supportive family that can help guide him through his teenage years.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Lynn’s case number is CH-5256.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70

    In June 2016, Oak Grove police officers William "Andy" Anderson and Bob Marshall helped a woman who had given birth in a car parked on an I-70 exit ramp. In the officers' dash cam video, you can hear Anderson resuscitate the baby while Marshall assists the mother and another child who was in the car.

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70 5:57

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70
Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max 2:11

Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max
Meet the newest Muppet on 'Sesame Street,' a resource for autism awareness 1:08

Meet the newest Muppet on 'Sesame Street,' a resource for autism awareness

View More Video