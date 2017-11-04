Lynn, 14, is a caring young man with a great sense of humor. He enjoys playing football and basketball. In school, he likes physical education along with breakfast and lunch time. He says he either wants to be Batman or a football player when he gets older.
Lynn makes a great effort in many things he tries. A family that will support him as he strives to complete his goals would be beneficial for him. Lynn says he would like a family that will not give up on him. He needs a strong family that will advocate for him and be by his side. Lynn would also benefit from a patient and supportive family that can help guide him through his teenage years.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Lynn’s case number is CH-5256.
