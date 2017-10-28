Active brother and sister want to stay together

Demarquez, 11, and Samira, 7, enjoy staying active and have a close sibling bond. Big brother “Quez” likes playing basketball, swimming, roller skating and riding his bike. In school, his favorite subject is math and he’s most proud of making good grades. He relates well to both adults and peers and enjoys spending time hanging out with his friends.
Little sister Samira enjoys playing outside. Like her brother she also likes riding her bike. Lots of giggles can be heard while Samira spends time with her foster sisters and friends. Samira would benefit from a family that will be an advocate for her.
Quez and Samira will thrive in a family that can offer them structure, stability and a nurturing environment. A two-parent household that enjoys being active and can offer them balance within the home would be preferred. It’s important to Quez that he and Samira are able to live together and have the opportunity to build their bond as siblings.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-7255 & CH-7256.
Comments