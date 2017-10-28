Demarquez and Samira
Demarquez and Samira Submitted photo
Demarquez and Samira Submitted photo

Family

Active brother and sister want to stay together

October 28, 2017 9:56 AM

Demarquez, 11, and Samira, 7, enjoy staying active and have a close sibling bond. Big brother “Quez” likes playing basketball, swimming, roller skating and riding his bike. In school, his favorite subject is math and he’s most proud of making good grades. He relates well to both adults and peers and enjoys spending time hanging out with his friends.

Little sister Samira enjoys playing outside. Like her brother she also likes riding her bike. Lots of giggles can be heard while Samira spends time with her foster sisters and friends. Samira would benefit from a family that will be an advocate for her.

Quez and Samira will thrive in a family that can offer them structure, stability and a nurturing environment. A two-parent household that enjoys being active and can offer them balance within the home would be preferred. It’s important to Quez that he and Samira are able to live together and have the opportunity to build their bond as siblings.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-7255 & CH-7256.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70

    In June 2016, Oak Grove police officers William "Andy" Anderson and Bob Marshall helped a woman who had given birth in a car parked on an I-70 exit ramp. In the officers' dash cam video, you can hear Anderson resuscitate the baby while Marshall assists the mother and another child who was in the car.

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70 5:57

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70
Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max 2:11

Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max
Meet the newest Muppet on 'Sesame Street,' a resource for autism awareness 1:08

Meet the newest Muppet on 'Sesame Street,' a resource for autism awareness

View More Video