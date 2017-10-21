Jade
Jade is looking for a family to provide guidance and love

Multi-talented and creative are two ways to describe Jade, 14. She is characterized as respectful and resourceful. Jade loves to read, sing and dance and play volleyball. In school, math is her favorite subject because she likes the challenge.

When Jade grows up she wants to be a fashion designer, author or party planner. She does well in school and is getting more involved in different activities. Jade gets along well with others. She wants an accepting family that is understanding and willing to provide lots of guidance and love.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430.Jade’s case number is CH-6819.

