An active, smart boy who’d like the kindness and support of a family

Frank, 13, is smart and likes to stay active. He enjoys playing traditional sports such as basketball and soccer, but he also enjoys playing a more non-traditional sport — parkour tag. Physical education is his favorite class at school and he would like to be a personal trainer someday.
All of these activities allow Frank to be active and thriving. Frank is intelligent and a hard worker. He has worked hard on his school work and is very proud of his academic achievement.
Frank would like adoptive parents that show him kindness, offer endless support and provide a structured home environment. He would prefer a two-parent family with siblings around his age or a little younger.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Frank’s case number is CH-6132.
Comments