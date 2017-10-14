Frank
Frank Submitted photo
Frank Submitted photo

Family

An active, smart boy who’d like the kindness and support of a family

October 14, 2017 9:00 AM

Frank, 13, is smart and likes to stay active. He enjoys playing traditional sports such as basketball and soccer, but he also enjoys playing a more non-traditional sport — parkour tag. Physical education is his favorite class at school and he would like to be a personal trainer someday.

All of these activities allow Frank to be active and thriving. Frank is intelligent and a hard worker. He has worked hard on his school work and is very proud of his academic achievement.

Frank would like adoptive parents that show him kindness, offer endless support and provide a structured home environment. He would prefer a two-parent family with siblings around his age or a little younger.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Frank’s case number is CH-6132.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70

    In June 2016, Oak Grove police officers William "Andy" Anderson and Bob Marshall helped a woman who had given birth in a car parked on an I-70 exit ramp. In the officers' dash cam video, you can hear Anderson resuscitate the baby while Marshall assists the mother and another child who was in the car.

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70 5:57

Oak Grove police officer rescues baby born on I-70
Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max 2:11

Dad customizes kids' cars to the Mad Max
Meet the newest Muppet on 'Sesame Street,' a resource for autism awareness 1:08

Meet the newest Muppet on 'Sesame Street,' a resource for autism awareness

View More Video