Leslie
Leslie Submitted photo
Leslie Submitted photo

Family

Wanted: a family to share holidays and everyday life with

October 07, 2017 8:57 AM

Leslie, 14, loves spending time with animals, especially dogs. Her hobbies include coloring and playing with dolls. In school, Leslie’s favorite subject is social studies. When asked what she would like to be when she grows up, Leslie replies, “I would like to work in a job that I have to spend a lot of time with animals.”

Although quiet at first, Leslie is very talkative and loves to laugh. She enjoys funny movies, jokes and being around silly people. Leslie wants a family to share holidays and everyday life with. Leslie would like a two-parent family that is supportive, loving, patient and comforting. She would also like to have younger siblings.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Leslie’s case number is CH-6469.

