A happy-go-lucky child who loves music and being active

Happy-go-lucky Taven, 8, loves to smile. He is a lively child who enjoys receiving attention and praise.
Taven communicates well through a combined use of sign language and flashcards. He enjoys playing baseball and is currently a part of the Miracle League.
His two favorite classes in school are physical education and music. Physical education is his favorite because he can be active and expend some of his endless energy. His love of music comes through both in school and home with all of his different musical toys.
Taven will need a family that can advocate for his needs. Given Taven’s boundless energy and quest for fun, a family that can ensure he is safe and always have someone to engage with him would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Taven’s case number is CH-6139.
