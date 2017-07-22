Chevy
Chevy Submitted photo
Chevy Submitted photo

Family

July 22, 2017 2:00 PM

Chevy, 15, wants a family to spend time with

Chevy, 15, loves to build things, whether it’s out of Legos or something else. He really enjoys working with his hands.

Chevy is polite and courteous to others. He likes physical education and weight lifting the most in school. When he grows up, he wants to be a mechanic.

He would like a family that will do things with him and help him learn new skills. A family that can devote a lot of time and one-on-one attention and support is ideal for Chevy.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Chevy’s case number is CH-7208.

