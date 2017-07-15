Family wanted: A cheerleader for Andrea

Andrea, 11, is a smart and independent child. She is always willing to help out and is full of energy.
Andrea likes to write, color and play games. She likes to be outdoors with her friends and is very athletic, excelling at skating and swimming. She has a strong sense of humor and enjoys watching funny shows on TV. Andrea likes school and says that math is the subject she enjoys the most.
Andrea would do best with a cheerleader-type parent, one always ready to give her the kudos she deserves. She needs a loving, patient family that has quality time to spend with her, in addition to providing structure and consistency.
To learn more about adoption, visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Andrea’s case number is CH-6083.
Comments