Family wanted: Twin brothers seek forever home

Darius and Darrell are twins, but born on different days. The 15-year-old brothers are seeking a loving and understanding forever home.
Darrell is respectful, polite and has an outgoing personality. He likes playing soccer, football and basketball. He is also artistic and musical. His favorite class in school is math, because it “challenges him and makes him use his brain.” Darrell would like to be an engineer or a professional football player someday. Darrell gets along well with both peers and adults.
Darius is polite and energetic. He likes playing basketball and listening to music. Physical education is his favorite class because “I like running.” Darius gets along with peers and adults — he is charming and likeable.
Darius and Darrell need a family that is active and provides a lot of structure. They would do best with a family that is able to provide a loving, stable environment and that spends time together.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-5430 and CH-5431.
