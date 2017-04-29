Family wanted: History buff loves reading, laughter

History buff Draven, 11, really enjoys reading about events of the past. In school, it’s no secret that his favorite class is history. In his spare time, Draven likes to ride his bike and build things with Legos. He loves to laugh and is a fan of anything funny on television.
Draven has worked hard in school and made great progress. He will need a family that will encourage him to continue this. A strong family that can provide structure and a sense of belonging is ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Draven’s case number is CH-7071.
