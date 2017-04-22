Family wanted: Sisters want to stay together

These three sisters have a strong bond and want to remain together.
Nidia, 15, is good at soccer and being there for her friends. In her spare time, she likes to do her hair and makeup, as well as sing. She likes to be active because it makes her feel better. In school, Nidia’s favorite class is English. When she grows up, she would like to be a veterinarian. Nidia would benefit from an attentive family that can provide structure and guidance.
Iracema, 14, goes by the name Chimmy. She is characterized as friendly, outgoing and someone who loves to laugh. She likes to sing, play badminton and even box. Chimmy says boxing helps her get out her frustrations and singing makes her feel better. Her favorite classes in school are music and math. When Chimmy grows up, she “wants to be a bunch of things. I want to be a foster parent.” She would benefit from a stable and reliable family.
Brissa, 13, is characterized as patient and understanding. She loves to spend time with her sisters. Brissa also likes to sing and dance. In school, her favorite class is math. She would like to be a foster parent or a therapist when she grows up. Brissa is very proud of being nice to others. She would benefit from a family that can give her support and guidance.
All three sisters need a family that can give each of them individual attention and care. A family that can provide structure and help them be the best they can be is ideal.
To learn more about adoption, visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-7185, CH-7186 and CH-7187.
Comments