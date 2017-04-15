Family wanted: An active, attentive home for brother and sister

Madison, 10, and William, 8, are energetic kids.
Older sister Madison is friendly and easy to talk to. Her hobbies include swimming, playing with dolls, playing dress-up and doing her nails. In school, her favorite class is art — she loves to draw. When Madison grows up, she wants to be a doctor or a beautician.
Younger brother William is characterized as someone who can go with the flow. He loves playing with his toy swords, Nerf guns and playing video games. In school, William likes recess and lunch the most — he says he likes to eat. Because he likes the outdoors, when he grows up he thinks he might choose something like the military or sports, in particular playing football.
Both children would do well with an active family that can provide them with individualized attention. A family that can offer structure, patience and consistency would be best.
To learn more about adoption, visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-6979 and CH-6978
