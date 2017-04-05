Easter guide: Egg hunts, parades, bunny appearances in Kansas City area

Through April 15
Easter Bunny photos
Details: Can reserve appointment online.
Info: Hours vary by day. Independence Center. simon.noerrbunny.com
April 8
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Details: Menu will feature biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage and more. $5-$6.
Info: 8-11 a.m., Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org
Big Bunny Bash
Details: Separate egg hunts for different age groups; also, photo booths, games and prizes.
Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Liberty Hospital. libertymissouri.gov
Citywide Easter Egg Hunt
Details: Also, petting zoo, cookie-decorating, bounce houses, games, crafts and other family activities.
Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Liberty Memorial southeast lawn. facebook.com/events/1876736159248402
Adults-Only Easter Keg (and Egg) Hunt in the Vines
Details: Also, wine-tastings, souvenir wineglass and discount coupons. $10.
Info: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jowler Creek Winery, Platte City. jowlercreek.com
Kegs ’n’ Eggs
Details: Adult egg hunt and craft beer festival. $15-$45.
Info: 1-5 p.m., Kansas City Renaissance Festival grounds. kegsneggskc.com
April 8-9 and April 14-15
Easter Bunny
Details: Professional photographer will take pictures for a fee; visitors can bring own cameras.
Info: Noon-4 p.m., Crown Center. crowncenter.com
April 9
Egg Hunt
Details: Free for ages 2-12.
Info: 3 p.m., Southeast Community Center. eventbrite.com/event/32896827296
April 15
Dexter’s Egg-cellent Easter Adventure
Details: Breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny, games and other activities. $13.42-$19.07.
Info: 8-10 a.m., T-Rex Cafe, Legends. trexcafe.com/locations/kansas.asp
Downtown Bunny Hop
Details: Parade, contests and Easter Bunny.
Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org/event/downtown-bunny-hop-2017
Easter Egg Roll With Dole
Details: White House-style egg roll race, egg hunt, snacks, crafts and live bunnies.
Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Dole Institute, Lawrence. doleinstitute.org
Kansas City Easter Parade
Details: Also, Easter Bunny, petting zoo and family games.
Info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Square and streets of Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com
