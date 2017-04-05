Family

April 5, 2017 8:00 AM

Easter guide: Egg hunts, parades, bunny appearances in Kansas City area

By Dan Kelly

dkelly@kcstar.com

Through April 15

Easter Bunny photos

Details: Can reserve appointment online.

Info: Hours vary by day. Independence Center. simon.noerrbunny.com

April 8

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Details: Menu will feature biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage and more. $5-$6.

Info: 8-11 a.m., Strawberry Hill Museum. strawberryhillmuseum.org

Big Bunny Bash

Details: Separate egg hunts for different age groups; also, photo booths, games and prizes.

Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Liberty Hospital. libertymissouri.gov

Citywide Easter Egg Hunt

Details: Also, petting zoo, cookie-decorating, bounce houses, games, crafts and other family activities.

Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Liberty Memorial southeast lawn. facebook.com/events/1876736159248402

Adults-Only Easter Keg (and Egg) Hunt in the Vines

Details: Also, wine-tastings, souvenir wineglass and discount coupons. $10.

Info: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Jowler Creek Winery, Platte City. jowlercreek.com

Kegs ’n’ Eggs

Details: Adult egg hunt and craft beer festival. $15-$45.

Info: 1-5 p.m., Kansas City Renaissance Festival grounds. kegsneggskc.com

April 8-9 and April 14-15

Easter Bunny

Details: Professional photographer will take pictures for a fee; visitors can bring own cameras.

Info: Noon-4 p.m., Crown Center. crowncenter.com

April 9

Egg Hunt

Details: Free for ages 2-12.

Info: 3 p.m., Southeast Community Center. eventbrite.com/event/32896827296

April 15

Dexter’s Egg-cellent Easter Adventure

Details: Breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny, games and other activities. $13.42-$19.07.

Info: 8-10 a.m., T-Rex Cafe, Legends. trexcafe.com/locations/kansas.asp

Downtown Bunny Hop

Details: Parade, contests and Easter Bunny.

Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Downtown Lee’s Summit. downtownls.org/event/downtown-bunny-hop-2017

Easter Egg Roll With Dole

Details: White House-style egg roll race, egg hunt, snacks, crafts and live bunnies.

Info: 10 a.m.-noon, Dole Institute, Lawrence. doleinstitute.org

Kansas City Easter Parade

Details: Also, Easter Bunny, petting zoo and family games.

Info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Town Square and streets of Zona Rosa. zonarosa.com

Related content

Family

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Foster adults transition to living life independently with CASA's help

View more video

Entertainment Videos