Family Wanted: Gabe likes reading, math

Gabriel “Gabe” loves books. He enjoys reading and talking about the things that he has learned in his books.
Gabe, 12, also likes playing video games, sports and board games. He says he would like to play professional sports and somehow use his math skills when he gets older. His favorite class in school is math. He does well in school.
Gabe will do best in a home that can provide structure and guidance. He would like a family that is very active and is willing to play games with him.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Gabe’s case number is CH-6392.
Comments