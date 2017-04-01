Family

Family Wanted: Gabe likes reading, math

Gabriel “Gabe” loves books. He enjoys reading and talking about the things that he has learned in his books.

Gabe, 12, also likes playing video games, sports and board games. He says he would like to play professional sports and somehow use his math skills when he gets older. His favorite class in school is math. He does well in school.

Gabe will do best in a home that can provide structure and guidance. He would like a family that is very active and is willing to play games with him.

To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.

Gabe’s case number is CH-6392.

Adoption by the numbers: Hundreds of children in Kansas await new families

The Star published an appeal from five Kansas siblings who want to be adopted together. That triggered a national outpouring of interest and offers — and a reminder of the number of children who need homes.

Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star
 

