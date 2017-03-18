Family wanted: ready to shoot for the stars

These three siblings are ready to shoot for the stars and need the love and attention of a strong, patient and reassuring family to get them there.
Trinity, 10, is a fashionista in the making. If you need makeup or fashion advice, she’s always willing to make recommendations. She has a strong sense of adventure and loves trying new things — especially if it involves traveling and exploring new places. She’s into all things girly — makeup, clothes and jewelry — but also loves doing handstands and cartwheels.
Future dodge ball champion Deontea is 7. When he’s not playing dodge ball or able to get outdoors, he enjoys “indoor sports” on the Xbox. He takes pride in helping with chores around the house too. He says that someday he might like to be a police officer but right now he’s just busy with his homework and practicing sports.
Their youngest sibling, ZaKyia, is 6. She has plans to be an astronaut and is already practicing her count-down skills. “3-2-1, blast-off” she exclaims as she propels herself into a handstand. She is full of life and energy. She loves animals and movies but, mostly, she likes running around outdoors and playing.
These siblings are waiting for an energetic family who is ready to commit to them “no matter what!”
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430.
The children’s case numbers are CH-7195, CH-7196 & CH-7197.
Comments