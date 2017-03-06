Find the right summer camp for your child here

For the fourth consecutive year, we are happy to present this summer camps and programs guide produced by The Kansas City Star in partnership with The Family Conservancy.
In our searchable database at projects.kansascity.com/summer-guide, you’ll find information from hundreds of local organizations about their summer activities for children. You can also find this tool on The Family Conservancy’s site at thefamilyconservancy.org.
As part of our partnership, a limited number of copies of the printed guide will be available for free at these library systems: Kansas City; Kansas City, Kan.; Johnson County; Olathe; Mid-Continent; North Kansas City; and Cass County.
Here are a few tips from The Family Conservancy to help you make the most of this guide and your summer activities:
▪ Plan early. The last day of school is more than two months away, but camps will fill up fast and acting now means you will have your child’s pick of activities.
▪ Ask the important questions, such as: What are the staff qualifications? What are the staff to camper ratios? Is there a curriculum?
▪ Look for opportunities to provide learning enhancement and combat the “summer slide” so your child will enter the classroom this fall on pace.
▪ Involve your child in the decision-making process. Consider each child’s interests and look for camps that allow them to foster an ongoing passion or explore a new one.
We welcome feedback about this guide and the online tool. Please email klu@kcstar.com at The Star or Jocelyn Mourning, vice president of development & communications, at The Family Conservancy, at jmourning@thefamilyconservancy.org.
Sincerely,
Kathy Lu, assistant managing editor/features, The Star
Dean Olson, president and CEO, The Family Conservancy
