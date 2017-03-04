Family Wanted: Aydin is an active child who loves meeting people

Charismatic is how people describe Aydin, 8. He is very outgoing and enjoys meeting new people. Aydin likes having a good conversation and will ask many questions.
Aydin is an active child who likes to play outside and participate in sports. In school his favorite class is physical education because he says “you get to run and play games, like kickball!”
Aydin is proud of his accomplishments and works hard to be the best he can be. When he grows up he wants to be a fireman or police officer so he can help people when they need it.
Aydin will need a family that can provide a lot of one on one attention and support.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Aydin’s case number is CH-7152.
