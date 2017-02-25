Family Wanted: Valaun loves sports, technology

Valaun, 14, is sweet and kind young man. He loves sports, especially football, basketball and soccer. He also has tried boxing and really enjoyed it.
In school his favorite class in school is technology. He is involved with the ROTC and has hopes of joining the Army someday.
Valaun needs a family that can provide him with a structured and nurturing environment. He thrives with one-on-one attention and positive feedback. He needs a family that is active and likes spending time outdoors.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Valaun’s case number is CH-5465.
