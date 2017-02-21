Baby news comes via 'Salvy' splash

Mom-to-be and Royals fan Rebecca Raymond borrows a page from Salvador Perez to let her husband, Tyler Raymond, know what the sex of their baby is.
From Rebecca and Tyler Raymond

Family

College freshman anxieties: University 101

Many first-year students are apt to return home for Thanksgiving with unsettling news about their college experiences. KU offers a course that attempts to introduce freshmen to campus resources and a sense of community

Family

9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.

Health Care

Adorable Halloween photos of newborns in neonatal care unit go viral

Decked out as Superman, Captain America and local sports heroes, Kansas City’s adorable newborns have gone international. As part of an effort to inject Halloween happiness at St. Luke’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, the March of Dimes recently teamed with hospital staff members to outfit the tiny patients in handmade costumes.

Health & Fitness

Tiny babies bring moms together in friendship

About an hour south of Kansas City, two moms in Lane, Kan., forged a friendship over birth of their micro preemie daughters. In 2013, Kaylee Hurt gave birth to her daughter, Kaydee June, a micro preemie born four month premature who weighed a mere 1 pound 6 ounces at birth. On Feb. 29, 2016, Ashley Taylor gave birth to Austyn, a daughter born weighing 1 pound 11 ounces, also a micro preemie.

Entertainment Videos