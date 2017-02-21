Baby news comes via 'Salvy' splash

Many first-year students are apt to return home for Thanksgiving with unsettling news about their college experiences. KU offers a course that attempts to introduce freshmen to campus resources and a sense of community
A South Florida boy is being hailed a hero, weeks after he dashed to his baby brother’s rescue as the infant fell off a changing table. In the video, the 11-month-old baby was on a changing table, and when his mother had her back turned, the boy's leg went over the table, and he fell. But, in an incredible move, the baby's big brother managed to catch the 30-pound baby before he hit the floor.
Decked out as Superman, Captain America and local sports heroes, Kansas City’s adorable newborns have gone international. As part of an effort to inject Halloween happiness at St. Luke’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, the March of Dimes recently teamed with hospital staff members to outfit the tiny patients in handmade costumes.
Expectant mother Shajuan Hayes gets support from Uzazi Village doula Justice. On Wednesday, July 27, 2016, that support even included a free lunch. During the visit they also talked about her pregnancy and details surrounding the upcoming birth of her child in August.
About an hour south of Kansas City, two moms in Lane, Kan., forged a friendship over birth of their micro preemie daughters. In 2013, Kaylee Hurt gave birth to her daughter, Kaydee June, a micro preemie born four month premature who weighed a mere 1 pound 6 ounces at birth. On Feb. 29, 2016, Ashley Taylor gave birth to Austyn, a daughter born weighing 1 pound 11 ounces, also a micro preemie.
Supporters of the Food Equality Initiative at the New Haven Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Overland Park asked the public for help on Wednesday as the food pantry struggles with its mission of serving needy families whose children have food allergies or conditions like Celiac disease.