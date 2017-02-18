Family Wanted: Juliana dreams of being a Disney princess

Juliana, 13, loves to watch Disney movies. She is a very sweet and kind child who likes being around other people and being helpful. Juliana loves animals, especially cats.
In school her favorite subject is physical education because she enjoys being active. Juliana works hard in school and will need a parent to help advocate for her so she continues to receive services beneficial to her. Similar to her love for all things Disney, she would like to be a princess when she grows up.
Juliana loves being able to go out into the community and be involved in activities. A strong and understanding family that can provide support is ideal for her. Juliana will need a family that can commit to her and always be there for her.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Juliana’s case number is CH-7150.
