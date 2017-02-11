Family Wanted: Faith wants a home with laughter, support — and pets

Faith, 15, can’t decide if she wants to be a veterinarian or a police officer when she is older. When she’s not contemplating career choices, Faith enjoys doing arts and crafts as she finds them to be “fun and soothing.” She also enjoys photography at school, mostly because of the “memories behind the photos.”
Faith has experienced some tremendous school accomplishments. Those around her report she is “a support for peers,” and she would like a family that can show her the same commitment and support. Given her career choices, Faith would really like a family that has animals in the home for her to care for and love. She would also appreciate a family that can show her the sillier side of life by watching comedy shows with her and bonding through laughter.
To learn more about adoption, visit AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Faith’s case number is CH-6321.
