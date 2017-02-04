Family Wanted: Love, support — and lots of animals

Scott, 16, is an artist — he loves to draw, paint and make ceramics. So, of course, his favorite class in school is art.
Scott is very reserved and likes spending time alone. He wants a family that will treasure him and give him lots of love and support. Scott wants a family that will spend time with him but give him space when he needs it.
He would like a Christian family that will allow him to participate in church activities. Scott would love to live out in the county and have many animals.
To learn more about adoption go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Scott’s case number is CH-5971.
