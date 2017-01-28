Family Wanted: Jordan wants a pet-friendly home in a small town

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

0:48 KU coach Bill Self on players' response to this week: 'I was really proud of them'

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end

2:03 A Cleveland Avenue makeover

3:33 Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story