Family Wanted: Jordan wants a pet-friendly home in a small town

Jordan, 13, would like to live in a small town. He wants a home that allows pets or maybe even has a horse or two.
Jordan enjoys playing sports and video games. Science and history are his favorite classes in school; he likes to conduct experiments and learn about what people did in the past. Jordan says he would like to become a firefighter when he is older.
Jordan gets along well with everyone, and would do best in a home where encouragement and respect is practiced. Jordan would like to have a family that will love and accept him.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Jordan’s case number is CH-6301.
Comments