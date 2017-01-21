Family

Family Wanted: 15-year-old Theola deserves stability and love

Smart, multitalented and ambitious are great ways to describe Theola, 15. She is good at art, reading and playing the violin. Theola is also really into cooking and hanging out with her friends. These activities help her to stay busy and make her feel good as well.

Theola is helpful to others and is proud of the friendships she has made. When she grows up she would like to do something medical related in the Army.

Theola would do well with a patient and understanding family that can help guide her during her teen years and beyond. A family that can provide stability, security and love is what she deserves.

To learn more about adoption go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.

Theola’s case number is CH-6866

