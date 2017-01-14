Family Wanted: Siblings love sports, other activities

De’Marcus, 10; Sha’Marra, 9; Isaac, 8; and KaLee, 4, want to be adopted by a nice family.
De’Marcus is an active and energetic child who loves to play sports. In his spare time he also likes to draw and play video games. He is proud of working hard and working to make improvements in his life.
Sha’Marra loves to sing and dance. She also loves sports, especially basketball. She loves to laugh and watch funny YouTube videos and tell jokes. She is proud of her dance skills as well as her schoolwork as she works hard.
Isaac is a very kind and friendly child. He is good at sports and is willing to try any new sport. Isaac loves to play outside and keep busy.
KaLee is an outgoing child who loves to be around other kids her age. She loves to read and color in coloring books. She is a happy child who often smiles and laughs.
Together the siblings need a family that is structured, able to provide supervision, consistency and guidance to all of them. A strong family that can help them all grow and be the best they can be is ideal.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
The children’s case numbers are CH-6825, CH-6826, CH-6827 & CH-6828.
