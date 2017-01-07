Family

January 7, 2017 10:16 PM

Family Wanted: Ryan loves the outdoors

The Kansas City Star

Ryan, 14, is an energetic kid who enjoys being outdoors. He likes fishing, riding four-wheelers and camping. Ryan says that being outside is calming for him.

Ryan thinks his biggest strengths are being kind and helpful to others. In school his favorite classes are science and math. Jokes make Ryan happy because he enjoys laughing and having happy thoughts. When he grows up he would like to be a Marine.

Ryan will need a strong family that is both understanding and firm. He is a friendly and very likable kid who craves positive attention. A family that lives in the country on a farm would be a bonus.

To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.

Ryan’s case number is CH-5068.

Related content

Family

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

View more video

Entertainment Videos