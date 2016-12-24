Family Wanted: Martress is a loving young man

Martress, 16, is a very loving young man who wants to be part of a family. He is creative and enjoys arts and crafts. His interests include listening to music, playing basketball and being outside. Martress’ favorite class in school is physical education; “I like to play sports,” he says.
He needs a family that will advocate for him and support him. Martress would like to have a pet dog and other children in the home to play with.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
Martress’ case number is CH-5263.
