Family wanted: Brothers Michael, Matthew and Alex need a home

Brothers Michael, 13, Matthew, 11, and Alex, 10, are active kids who are sports fanatics.
The oldest brother Michael in particular enjoys football and basketball. He also enjoys playing video games on his Xbox in his downtime. In school Michael’s favorite class is science because of the “cool chemistry labs they do.” He would like to join the Army when he grows up.
Middle brother Matthew is also really into sports but also loves to sing. In school his favorite classes are band and art class. When he grows up he would like to be an FBI agent. Matthew says his siblings make him laugh.
The youngest is Alex, who is just like his older brothers in the fact that he enjoys sports. He likes swimming, which he says is good exercise for him. Alex’s favorite classes in school are reading and computer lab. When he grows up he wants to be a doctor.
Overall the brothers will need a strong family that can provide plenty of support and love.
To learn more about adoption, go to AdoptKSKids.org or call 877-457-5430.
The children’s case numbers are CH-6747, CH-6748 & CH-6749.
