10 Easter activities for families around Kansas City

March 23, 2018 01:25 PM

Here are 10 Easter activities geared toward families:

City Wide Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.-noon March 24 at National WWI Museum and Memorial

Also will include petting zoo animals, cookie decorating, bounce houses, bubbles, temporary tattoos, games, crafts and visit by Easter Bunny. kcparks.org/event/city-wide-easter-egg-hunt. Free.

Kids Spring Jamboree

10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 24 at Shoal Creek Living History Museum

Easter egg hunt as well as crafts, field games and pictures with Easter Bunny. shoalcreeklivinghistorymuseum.com, 816-792-2655

Community Easter Egg Hunt

6:30 p.m. March 27 at Avila University

Other activities will include egg-coloring, crafts, snacks, face painting and Easter Bunny. facebook.com/events/180511922569583

Downtown Bunny Hop

10 a.m. March 31 in Downtown Lee’s Summit

Parade down Third Street as well as Bunny Ears and Easter Hat Contest. downtownls.org/event/downtown-bunny-hop-4, 816-246-6598

Easter Egg Roll With Dole

10 a.m. March 31 at Dole Institute of Politics

Highlight will be White House-style egg roll race, plus egg hunt, crafts and live bunnies. doleinstitute.org, 785-864-4900

Easter Eggstravaganza will include a scavenger hunt and more at Science City in Union Station on March 31.
Easter Eggstravaganza

10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31 at Science City

Kids can decorate Easter hats, then enter contest and parade; also science demos, egg scavenger hunt and more. $13.25 general admission. unionstation.org/sciencecity, 816-460-2020

Harry’s Hop n’ Hunt

10 a.m. March 31 at Truman Library and Museum

Storytimes, egg roll races, egg hunt and family scavenger hunt. trumanlibraryinstitute.org, 816-400-1212

Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31 at Louisburg Cider Mill

Hunt will take place in Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze area, and Easter Bunny will be on hand. louisburgcidermill.com, 913-837-5202

Kansas City Easter Parade

11 a.m. March 31 at Zona Rosa

Open to all; no registration required. Gift cards awarded to winners of best-dressed contest. zonarosa.com, 816-587-8180

Hyde Park Spring Frolic and Egg Hunt

12:30-3 p.m. April 1 at 38th and Gillham

Activities will include pony rides, obstacle course, petting zoo and face-painting, with egg hunt scheduled for 1 p.m. facebook.com/events/221964535029515

