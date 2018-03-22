‘Unsane’ captures a tense and timely thriller through an iPhone’s lens

Steven Soderbergh, who briefly retired from Hollywood after lamenting its timid small-mindedness, has shot his second post-hiatus film entirely on an iPhone.
“Unsane,” a pulpy psychological thriller, is an exercise in both genre and technology. It’s a B-movie iMovie. And it’s 98 minutes of proof that the laborious apparatus of filmmaking can be not only light on its feet, but fit snuggly inside your pocket.
“Unsane,” made secretly over two weeks last June, is unusually timely. Claire Foy, the breakout star of “The Crown,” plays a data analyst named Sawyer Valentini who has relocated from Boston to Pennsylvania to flee a stalker.
Foy, proving every bit as good in a low-budget indie as in a sumptuous period drama, plays Sawyer with deep inner trauma masked by tough, guarded exterior. When her married boss suggests they travel together to a weekend conference, she immediately senses the danger. But when Sawyer attempts a one-night-stand with a Tinder date, she violently withdraws from him at their first embrace.
Seeking the advice of a therapist, she speaks to someone at a behavioral center. The meeting goes well, Sawyer thinks, but after she is locked into a room and told to empty her bag and hand over her phone, she learns that her offhand acknowledgment of occasional suicidal thoughts has gotten her admitted for 24 hours, and that she has unwittingly signed away her rights for that time. Her fury quickly leads to scrums that extend her stay and increase her medication dosages. Her mother can do little to free her.
“Unsane” initially feels reminiscent of past insane asylum horrors, but the terror of Soderbergh’s film is more of a waking nightmare. Through the unfiltered, plain lens of an iPhone, Sawyer’s predicament is frightfully ordinary. The hospital isn’t a shadowy gothic trap. It’s a realistic suburban bureaucracy.
“Unsane,” though, severely heightens things with a twist. Sawyer believes her stalker is working at the hospital as an orderly. Is this a delusion? Is Sawyer, in fact, unstable? Or is this another case of a woman’s accusations against a sexual harasser being ignored? Even Sawyer isn’t sure at times.
“Unsane” keeps those seesawing possibilities alive for a good while but eventually settles — disappointingly, because it saps the mystery — on one side. A movie predicated on realism teeters toward preposterousness. Yet while Soderbergh made the film shortly before the Harvey Weinstein accusations unspooled, “Unsane” captures much of the pain, confusion and self-doubt that can follow sexual abuse.
“Think of your cellphone as your enemy,” Sawyer is told by a stalker adviser. But Soderbergh’s movie is a testament to the power of one’s phone, and not just because it was shot with one. In “Unsane,” nothing portends that something terrible will befall someone more than when they, against their better judgment, give up their phone.
‘Unsane’
☆☆☆
Rated R for disturbing behavior, violence, language, and sex references.
Time: 1:38.
