This Leawood mom’s show will air on HGTV. Is it a test run for bigger things?

See behind the scenes of the DIY Network's new Bargain Mansions show Leawood mom Tamara Day is starring in "Bargain Mansions" that will debut on the DIY Network in November. She has a full camera crew following her as she leads a crew restoring six mini-mansions. The homes are in and around the Central Hyde Park Neighborhood, Loose Park area and in Leawood. Leawood mom Tamara Day is starring in "Bargain Mansions" that will debut on the DIY Network in November. She has a full camera crew following her as she leads a crew restoring six mini-mansions. The homes are in and around the Central Hyde Park Neighborhood, Loose Park area and in Leawood. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

