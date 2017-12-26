Trump and Obama: Who will be invited to the Royal wedding?

"She so deserves it, she's just a great dog." Sweet Polina seeks forever home

Polina is a 7-year-old Mastiff mix that has been at Kansas City Pet Project for more than a year. More than 10,000 pets go through the shelter each year, but very few stick around as long as Polina has. As she gets ready to spend her second Christmas in the shelter, volunteers at Pet Project continue working with her hope this is the year she finds a forever home.