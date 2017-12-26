Trump and Obama: Who will be invited to the Royal wedding?

Putting together the guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding on May 19 is already rattling nerves inside Her Majesty’s Government, reports British tabloid The Sun.
At issue, it seems, is that Prince Harry and former President Barack Obama became fast friends in October during the Invictus Games, which the groom-to-be helped found. Prince Harry interviewed Obama as part of his guest editorship of BBC Radio 4's Today program during the Invictus Games, and that interview will air Wednesday.
Sources inside Buckingham Palace are reporting that the prince and his bride-to-be want to invite the former president and Michele Obama to the big event. Typically, the current U.S. President is also on the guest list, but the government is worried that inviting the Obamas to the nuptials will offend Donald Trump.
“Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide,” a source told The Sun. “If [Prime Minister Theresa May] lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”
Vanity Fair points out that May and Trump are already on tense terms after May criticized Trump for retweeting a deputy leader of a British far-right group in November. And Markle hasn’t exactly endeared herself to the president either. During an interview on the Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, before her relationship with Prince Harry began, she called Trump divisive and misogynistic.
Of course Twitter has weighed in. There’s already speculation that Ivanka Trump could be the only current first family member invited and gifs galore, including one of a guy reclining while eating popcorn like he’s watching a sporting event and others of Trump throwing tantrums.
Trump does have his supporters: “All you would believe anything,” one tweet read. “Geezzz.. let (sic) me tell you, President Donald Trump has more important issues to tend to. President Donald Trump is NOT worried one way or another whether he will be invited to a FREAKIN British wedding. Stop the INSANITY.”
