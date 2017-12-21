Artist and University of Kansas graduate Megh Knappenberger created six paintings of the university’s mascot, the Jayhawk, even incorporating rock chalk (limestone) in it. She was able to get licensing to use the Jayhawk image. The works have been bought by a KU alum.
Artist and University of Kansas graduate Megh Knappenberger created six paintings of the university’s mascot, the Jayhawk, even incorporating rock chalk (limestone) in it. She was able to get licensing to use the Jayhawk image. The works have been bought by a KU alum. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com
Artist and University of Kansas graduate Megh Knappenberger created six paintings of the university’s mascot, the Jayhawk, even incorporating rock chalk (limestone) in it. She was able to get licensing to use the Jayhawk image. The works have been bought by a KU alum. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Living

Rock chalk paintings of Jayhawk logos all bought by one KU fan

By Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian

cgregorian@kcstar.com

December 21, 2017 02:43 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:02 PM

An entrepreneur in Tulsa has paid $150,000 for a set of six KU Jayhawk paintings that contain rock chalk (limestone dust). The paintings by Kansas City artist Megh Knappenberger were for sale at Niall, a luxury watch boutique on The Country Club Plaza.

The buyer, who asked not to be identified, had ordered a set of six limited edition prints for $1,500 and was at Niall to pick them up a couple of weeks ago when he decided to buy the originals as well.

“The prints are great. I have them in my office,” he said. “But when we saw the originals — the size, the colors, the texture — you can’t reproduce that. My wife and I thought, ‘Wow, those are really spectacular.’ 

The paintings are unusual in that they’re officially licensed depictions of a sports logo with a fine-art feel and price tag to match.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each painting depicts one of six Jayhawk logos over the years and are numbered with the year they were trademarked.

The idea for them came about after Knappenberger painted a portrait of James Naismith as a Father’s Day gift for her husband. Naismith devised the first rules for basketball and was the first basketball coach at KU.

Friends and family liked the portrait so much that she started selling prints online. Michael Wilson, owner of Niall and a KU alumnus, ordered one for his shop.

He had created the Fieldhouse Blue, a wristwatch with Naismith’s original 13 rules of basketball inscribed on its dial, which sells for $4,450. The rules are so tiny as to appear like pin dots, but are legible under the lens of a microscope.

When Knappenberger delivered the prints to him herself, they came up with the idea for the paintings of the six Jayhawk logos. Then the idea struck, she says, to incorporate actual Kansas limestone dust, limestone being the “rock chalk” in the Jayhawk chant.

Wilson helped Knappenberger get the paintings officially licensed through KU so she could sell them. KU will receive a 12 percent royalty from sales of the paintings and prints.

Knappenberger is still selling limited edition prints. The 152 hand-signed and numbered sets come with a small jar of the same chalk rock dust used in the paintings and are priced at $1,500 for 18-by-18-inch framed and matted prints or $1,200 for 14-by-14-inch unframed prints.

Knappenberger and a professional art installer from a gallery in Tulsa installed the paintings in the buyer’s home earlier this week.

“Two are in my home office and the others are in an alcove outside our bedroom, but you can see all of them from one spot,” said the buyer.

The buyer is a KU alum and says that if his sons enroll there, which he’s pretty sure they will, they’ll be the fifth generation in his family to attend the university.

“My wife’s side of the family is even more ingrained in KU,” he says. “That’s where I met my wife. If my sons enroll there, we’re thinking of buying a little house in Lawrence so we can have a semi-retirement home up there.”

Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian: 816-234-4780, @CindyBGregorian

Jayhawk art 112917 JAT 089F
Artist Megh Knappenberger has painted each version of the school’s trademark Jayhawk mascot over the last 105 years. The six paintings, which sell for $150,000 for the set, also incorporate limestone dust (the inspiration for the school’s rock chalk chant). They’re on display at Niall on the Plaza.
Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Bishop Cortez Vaughn of KCK perform 'You Deserve It' with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise

    Kansas City, Kan., minister and musician Bishop Cortez Vaughn performs his Grammy-nominated song "You Deserve It," alongside gospel artist JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise.

Watch Bishop Cortez Vaughn of KCK perform 'You Deserve It' with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise

Watch Bishop Cortez Vaughn of KCK perform 'You Deserve It' with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise 6:02

Watch Bishop Cortez Vaughn of KCK perform 'You Deserve It' with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise

3:07

"She so deserves it, she's just a great dog." Sweet Polina seeks forever home
High-end luxury cars: What can you get for $337,000? 2:48

High-end luxury cars: What can you get for $337,000?

View More Video