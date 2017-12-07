The newly renovated living room is bright and airy.
Living

Meet Tamara Day, star of DIY’s ‘Bargain Mansion,’ and tour a home she renovated

By Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian

cgregorian@kcstar.com

December 07, 2017 12:56 PM

Here’s your chance, Kansas City, to tour a home that was renovated on a national television show, buy the furnishings used to stage it and meet the woman behind the renovation.

Tamara Day, a Leawood mother of four and host of DIY Network’s “Bargain Mansions,” will open Locust, one of the six — and her favorite — houses she restored for the TV series, to the public. She will be at the house both days.

All the furniture and accessories in the home will be for sale, as will merchandise from several local vendors that Day has selected.

The sale and tour will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 3633 Locust St. There will be a $5 admission fee; proceeds will go to Zoe’s House Adoption Agency.

Below are photos of the home that was featured on the Dec. 6 episodes of “Bargain Mansions.”

locust-1
Everything that’s not nailed down in the kitchen at 3633 Locust St. will be for sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
locust-3
Everything that's not nailed down in the kitchen at 3633 Locust St. will be for sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
SHA_3432 copy
The dining room of the Locust house after Tamara Day and the “Bargain Mansions” crew renovated it.
SHA_3462 copy
Tamara Day and the “Bargain Mansions” crew trimmed out and painted the living room walls to look paneled.
SHA_3529 copy
A nook in the Locust house is perfect for reading.
SHA_3552 copy
The master bedroom now features soft gray checkered wallpaper.
locust-6
Everything that’s not nailed down in the kitchen at 3633 Locust St. will be for sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
