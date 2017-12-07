Meet Tamara Day, star of DIY’s ‘Bargain Mansion,’ and tour a home she renovated

Here’s your chance, Kansas City, to tour a home that was renovated on a national television show, buy the furnishings used to stage it and meet the woman behind the renovation.
Tamara Day, a Leawood mother of four and host of DIY Network’s “Bargain Mansions,” will open Locust, one of the six — and her favorite — houses she restored for the TV series, to the public. She will be at the house both days.
All the furniture and accessories in the home will be for sale, as will merchandise from several local vendors that Day has selected.
The sale and tour will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 3633 Locust St. There will be a $5 admission fee; proceeds will go to Zoe’s House Adoption Agency.
Never miss a local story.
Below are photos of the home that was featured on the Dec. 6 episodes of “Bargain Mansions.”
Comments