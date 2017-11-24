Calling all creative kids: Send us your wrapping paper designs

This is a landmark year for a venerable Christmas tradition: Wrapping paper is 100 years old.
Hallmark is credited with founding the modern-day gift wrap industry in 1917 when, according to its website, its Halls store ran out of tissue paper and instead offered brightly colored envelope liners, which quickly sold out.
We love our holiday traditions. So once again we’re going to turn a page in The Star into wrapping paper designed by Kansas City area kids.
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ We’ll choose two winners: one ages 7 and younger, the other ages 8 to 12.
▪ The holiday-themed drawing should be “readable” when reduced to business-card size (so it can be reproduced in repeating patterns).
▪ Submit the design (original artwork only) on 8 1/2 -by-11-inch unlined paper, with the child’s name, age and city and a parent’s phone number and email address on the back.
▪ Children 12 and younger can enter. Only one entry per child, please.
▪ Mail designs to FYI Wrapping Paper Contest, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
▪ Email entries with a high-quality scanned image can be sent to starfyi@gmail.com. Put “FYI Wrapping Paper Contest” in the subject line. Include the child’s information in the body of the email.
▪ Entries must be received by Tuesday, Dec. 12. The wrapping paper page will be published in the Sunday A&C section right before Christmas.
Entries cannot be returned.
