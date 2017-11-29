See photos of another KC home transformed by DIY Network star Tamara Day

In last week’s episodes of DIY Network’s “Bargain Mansions,” Leawood mom Tamara Day moved on to the second of the six homes that she has renovated in the Kansas City area for the show. This one, an 1890s Craftsman-style home in South Hyde Park, had been ripped down to the studs then abandoned by a previous owner.
The show comprises 12 episodes during which Day renovates six homes in the Kansas City area. The network will also re-air the two pilot episodes, which involve a seventh area home. Day has since sold all of the homes.
Day repaired structural damage and tore down a load-bearing wall to make the tiny kitchen bigger. Using a welding torch, she also tore down an exterior iron staircase that was presenting problems for curb appeal and used a lathe at Woodcraft in Lenexa to create replicas of missing spindles from the original staircase in the entryway.
During episode two, Day enlarged the master bedroom and created a study with a light fixture fashioned from books using parts from Barbara Cosgrove Lamps in Kansas City. She wasn’t able to salvage enough white antique hexagon tiles for the kids bathroom floor so she swapped it out for black hexagon tile from International Materials of Design in Overland Park. She was also able to find an unusual way to repurpose glass from the home’s old windows by having Recycled Surfaces in Kansas City turn it into a countertop in the master bathroom. That wasn’t the only thing she recycled. She turned the treads from the iron staircase on the exterior of the home into laundry room shelves.
The next show airs at 9 p.m. on DIY Network.
