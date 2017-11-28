Take a peek inside this KC home decorated for the holidays, and get tips from the pros

3:14 Christmas decorating tips Pause

2:37 How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

2:15 Donald Trump Jr. draws hundreds to Kris Kobach campaign fundraiser

1:59 Watch: Man in a robe gets stuck in window while breaking into a house in New York

2:11 Why a new terminal at KCI? It’s time

0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot

1:52 A coalition of local groups protests against Kobach and Donald Trump Jr.'s fundraising

1:34 KU’s Bill Self talks after impressive win

1:26 KU's Devonte’ Graham reaches a milestone