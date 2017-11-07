If you buy your loved one something from Tiffany’s this year for Christmas, consider the $1,000 tin can from the store’s Everyday Objects collection. Hey, you can have it engraved.
Tiffany’s is selling a $1,000 tin can. We wish we were kidding

By Lisa Gutierrez

November 07, 2017 9:58 AM

Remember when you were a little kid and all you wanted for Christmas was a tin can?

Of course you didn’t.

But hey, you’re all grown up now and you might want to rethink that wish list because this season Tiffany & Co. is selling a tin can for $1,000.

Well, anyway, it looks like a tin can but it’s made of sterling silver and vermeil. And just so you know it’s really from Tiffany’s, there’s a touch of enamel accent in the company’s signature robin’s egg blue.

It can be engraved with up to three letters.

Might we suggest: WTH?

The can is part of Tiffany’s Everyday Objects collection, pieces that “possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany,” the company says.

Translation: Stuff In Your Junk Drawer We Blinged Out.

The collection includes a $350 drinking straw and a $450 ruler.

And there’s this: A $9,000 ball of “yarn” that’s actually handspun strands of textured sterling silver. Your cat will love you for it.

ballofyarn
A $9,000 ball of silver “yarn.”
Tiffany & Co.

Our personal favorite: The $95 paper cups. They’re not really paper, of course. They’re made of bone china. It’s Tiffany’s, for gawd’s sake.

papercups
Take a hike, red Solo cups. We’ll use these bone china cups from Tiffany’s.
Tiffany & Co.

“What makes the collection unique is that it incorporates the best quality, craftsmanship and design with a level of functionality that allows you to use these things every day,” Reed Krakoff, Tiffany’s chief artistic officer, said in a statement.

Actually, what makes the collection unique is that people can’t stop talking about that little tin can.

Love it? Hate it? Why, yes.

