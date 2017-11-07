Tiffany’s is selling a $1,000 tin can. We wish we were kidding

Remember when you were a little kid and all you wanted for Christmas was a tin can?
Of course you didn’t.
But hey, you’re all grown up now and you might want to rethink that wish list because this season Tiffany & Co. is selling a tin can for $1,000.
Well, anyway, it looks like a tin can but it’s made of sterling silver and vermeil. And just so you know it’s really from Tiffany’s, there’s a touch of enamel accent in the company’s signature robin’s egg blue.
It can be engraved with up to three letters.
Might we suggest: WTH?
The can is part of Tiffany’s Everyday Objects collection, pieces that “possess a whimsical wink that is quintessentially Tiffany,” the company says.
Translation: Stuff In Your Junk Drawer We Blinged Out.
The collection includes a $350 drinking straw and a $450 ruler.
And there’s this: A $9,000 ball of “yarn” that’s actually handspun strands of textured sterling silver. Your cat will love you for it.
Our personal favorite: The $95 paper cups. They’re not really paper, of course. They’re made of bone china. It’s Tiffany’s, for gawd’s sake.
“What makes the collection unique is that it incorporates the best quality, craftsmanship and design with a level of functionality that allows you to use these things every day,” Reed Krakoff, Tiffany’s chief artistic officer, said in a statement.
Actually, what makes the collection unique is that people can’t stop talking about that little tin can.
Love it? Hate it? Why, yes.
if you're not planning on getting me this tin can from tiffany's for christmas, please don't get me anything at all. pic.twitter.com/NIPBQvjQcT— Gabrielle (@gbabyslims) November 3, 2017
When panhandling before the big riot, don't be caught without this stunning $1,000 tin can from Tiffany's pic.twitter.com/Mgw5IEup2H— The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) November 5, 2017
Tiffany's is selling a $1000 tin can. Not to brag, but I have one parked in my garage.— Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) November 6, 2017
