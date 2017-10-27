At Crown Center, former Harlem Globetrotter ‘Tall Paul’ rules the hotel entrance

More Videos 2:16 Do you know Kansas City's Tall Paul? Pause 2:16 Expensive Halloween costumes 2:32 Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:08 Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Do you know Kansas City's Tall Paul? On Tall Paul Day, the Westin Crown Center honored former Harlem Globetrotter Paul Alexander, who has greeted guests there for the past 45 years. On Tall Paul Day, the Westin Crown Center honored former Harlem Globetrotter Paul Alexander, who has greeted guests there for the past 45 years. By Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

