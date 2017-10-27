Do you know Kansas City's Tall Paul?

At Lifted Spirits Distillery in Kansas City, Chow Town host Jill Wendholt Silva visits with Chef Renee Kelly about her new farm-to-table TV show, “Harvest With Renee Kelly.” The pair visited with Michael Stuckey, head distiller of Lifted Spirits, to learn more about the locally grown grains he uses to make the company’s line of craft spirits, and about the mystery of absinthe.