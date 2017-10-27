More Videos

Expensive Halloween costumes 2:16

Expensive Halloween costumes

Pause
Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase 2:32

Watch as police pursue 10-year-old boy in wild, 100-mile-an-hour car chase

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:25

'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:18

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 3:01

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement 1:08

Sherron Collins congratulates Cole Aldrich on jersey retirement

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 0:31

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall

  • Do you know Kansas City's Tall Paul?

    On Tall Paul Day, the Westin Crown Center honored former Harlem Globetrotter Paul Alexander, who has greeted guests there for the past 45 years.

Do you know Kansas City's Tall Paul?

On Tall Paul Day, the Westin Crown Center honored former Harlem Globetrotter Paul Alexander, who has greeted guests there for the past 45 years.
By Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
Jill Wendholt Silva and Renee Kelly visit Lifted Spirts Distillery in Kansas City

Latest News

Jill Wendholt Silva and Renee Kelly visit Lifted Spirts Distillery in Kansas City

At Lifted Spirits Distillery in Kansas City, Chow Town host Jill Wendholt Silva visits with Chef Renee Kelly about her new farm-to-table TV show, “Harvest With Renee Kelly.” The pair visited with Michael Stuckey, head distiller of Lifted Spirits, to learn more about the locally grown grains he uses to make the company’s line of craft spirits, and about the mystery of absinthe.

Have you tried a Polly's Pop?

Chow Town

Have you tried a Polly's Pop?

Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967, but Independence Square developer Ken McClain has revived Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors — including pineapple and black cheery — bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

Chow Town

Chow Town Live from Clinton's Soda Fountain in Independence

Polly’s Pop in Independence bottles artisan soda flavors with cane sugar and plenty of nostalgia. The brand, which got its start 1925, fizzled out in 1967. It took 15 years for Independence Square developer Ken McClain to revive Polly’s Pop. Today, the antique machinery is maintained by Michael Hahn and churns out nine flavors bottled in a former Western Auto on Maple Street.

Operation BBQ Relief

Chow Town

Operation BBQ Relief

The Kansas City-based disaster relief organization has been nominated as a CNN Hero for its work feeding people after tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and fires.

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

Chow Town

Things to know about chef Renee Kelly

Chef Renee Kelly has a lot going on in her life. She's closing her restaurant, hosting a new farm-to-table TV show and appearing on the "Today" show on Friday for a Chiefs tailgate smackdown. Music: Hep Cats Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com).

Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night

Chow Town

Three Red Door burgers to try on burger night

Red Door Woodfired Grill’s popular all-day $5 Burger Mondays are available for lunch or dinner. Watch as The Star's Food editor Jill Silva visits Corporate Executive Chef Nathan Holm in the kitchen as he makes up three of the restaurant's signature burgers at Red Door's newest location is at 8001 159th St. in Overland Park.

Jill Silva makes pizza with award winning chefs

Chow Town

Jill Silva makes pizza with award winning chefs

The Star's Jill Silva joins James Beard award-winning chefs Lachlan Mackinnon Patterson of Denver-based Pizzeria Locale chain and Colby Garrelts, of Rye and Bluestem, who have teamed together to create a Rye BBQ Chicken Pizza. The speciality pizza will be available the month of October at three area Pizzeria Locale locations. The sauce, available on tables at Rye, has recently been bottled and is for sale. The duo will also host a benefit featuring the Rye BBQ Chicken pizza to benefit the Child Protection Center on Oct. 10, 2017, at the Oak Park location.