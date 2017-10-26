Extravagant Halloween costumes is big business and big fun for these KC grown-ups

More Videos 2:08 How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community Pause 2:16 Expensive Halloween costumes 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:38 How many insects do you swallow each year and other real life scary facts 0:29 Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:01 Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress 2:13 Youngsters learn their ABCs and Chinese 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 1:14 Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Expensive Halloween costumes Kansas Citians love their Halloween and they will spend the dollars to prove it. Kansas Citians love their Halloween and they will spend the dollars to prove it. Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian The Kansas City Star

