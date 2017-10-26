This year, Denise Hill and her daughters are dressing as stick people. She spent less than $40 on acryllic paint, paper plates and white shirts. The rest of the white clothing were pieces her daughters are on the verge of outgrowing.
This year, Denise Hill and her daughters are dressing as stick people. She spent less than $40 on acryllic paint, paper plates and white shirts. The rest of the white clothing were pieces her daughters are on the verge of outgrowing. Denise Hill
This year, Denise Hill and her daughters are dressing as stick people. She spent less than $40 on acryllic paint, paper plates and white shirts. The rest of the white clothing were pieces her daughters are on the verge of outgrowing. Denise Hill

Living

Creative costuming Kansas City mom has done it again this year for Halloween

By Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian

cgregorian@kcstar.com

October 26, 2017 8:12 AM

Denise Hill has a knack for putting together simple yet ingenious costumes for her three daughters and herself that take relatively little time or money yet garner plenty of attention.

Last year, a photo of her and her daughters dressed as trophies went viral and ended up being published in ESPN and Ebony magazines. What’s more, Buzzfeed declared, “We Can All Stop Trying Because This Family Just Won Halloween 2016.”

This Kansas City mom dresses her daughters in her hand-made costumes each year for an annual Halloween portrait. They’ve done such themes as Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, superheroes, Muppets and circus people.

Last year, when Halloween snuck up on her, Hill, who works at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City, searched online for ideas and saw people dressed like golden sports trophies, a popular idea in recent years on Pinterest and Instagram pages.

This year she did another online search and came up with the idea to dress as stick people. She bought all-white clothing and hand-painted black lines onto them for the torso and limbs, Then she painted faces onto paper plates and attached them to sunglasses. They’re all wearing black gloves and shoes to complete the outfit.

“Even my oldest daughter does it, I sort of make her do it,” she admits. “She is 16. She does it for the photo, but that’s it. I’m hoping for her, one more year. I think she secretly likes doing it. It’s our fmily picture thing, so she’ll keep doing it. And then she’s off to college.”

Last year’s costumes were less than $50 for all of them. (Spray paint, makeup, foot stools).

The children used clothes they were on the verge of outgrowing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Expensive Halloween costumes

    Kansas Citians love their Halloween and they will spend the dollars to prove it.

Expensive Halloween costumes

Expensive Halloween costumes 2:16

Expensive Halloween costumes
A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building
Union Horse Distilling Co. introduces Rolling Standard Midwestern Four Grain Whiskey 1:41

Union Horse Distilling Co. introduces Rolling Standard Midwestern Four Grain Whiskey

View More Video