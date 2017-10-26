Creative costuming Kansas City mom has done it again this year for Halloween

Denise Hill has a knack for putting together simple yet ingenious costumes for her three daughters and herself that take relatively little time or money yet garner plenty of attention.
Last year, a photo of her and her daughters dressed as trophies went viral and ended up being published in ESPN and Ebony magazines. What’s more, Buzzfeed declared, “We Can All Stop Trying Because This Family Just Won Halloween 2016.”
This Kansas City mom dresses her daughters in her hand-made costumes each year for an annual Halloween portrait. They’ve done such themes as Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, superheroes, Muppets and circus people.
Last year, when Halloween snuck up on her, Hill, who works at Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City, searched online for ideas and saw people dressed like golden sports trophies, a popular idea in recent years on Pinterest and Instagram pages.
This year she did another online search and came up with the idea to dress as stick people. She bought all-white clothing and hand-painted black lines onto them for the torso and limbs, Then she painted faces onto paper plates and attached them to sunglasses. They’re all wearing black gloves and shoes to complete the outfit.
“Even my oldest daughter does it, I sort of make her do it,” she admits. “She is 16. She does it for the photo, but that’s it. I’m hoping for her, one more year. I think she secretly likes doing it. It’s our fmily picture thing, so she’ll keep doing it. And then she’s off to college.”
Last year’s costumes were less than $50 for all of them. (Spray paint, makeup, foot stools).
The children used clothes they were on the verge of outgrowing.
Comments