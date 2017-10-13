Take a peek inside this fabulous KC Plaza penthouse dinner party for a good cause

More Videos 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? Pause 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:36 Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 2:01 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 1:45 Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:40 Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Annette Bloch opens her Plaza penthouse to benefit KC Symphony Philanthropist Annette Bloch, the widow of H&R Block co-founder Richard Bloch, hosted a dinner at her penthouse overlooking the Country Club Plaza to raise money for the Kansas City Symphony. We spend a few moments in the penthouse as guests arrive. Philanthropist Annette Bloch, the widow of H&R Block co-founder Richard Bloch, hosted a dinner at her penthouse overlooking the Country Club Plaza to raise money for the Kansas City Symphony. We spend a few moments in the penthouse as guests arrive. Jill Toyoshiba and Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian The Kansas City Star

Philanthropist Annette Bloch, the widow of H&R Block co-founder Richard Bloch, hosted a dinner at her penthouse overlooking the Country Club Plaza to raise money for the Kansas City Symphony. We spend a few moments in the penthouse as guests arrive. Jill Toyoshiba and Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian The Kansas City Star