Ankle boots or thigh-high? KC fashion blogger reveals boot picks for fall

Ashley White, a Kansas City fashionista and creator of the blog Le Stylo Rouge, loves boots so much that she wears them all year long. And there are few styles, she says, that she won’t try.
This year’s biggest trends will put that courageous sartorial attitude to the test. Top designers have flooded the fashion market with bold styles ranging from white patent leather booties to snug thigh-high boots that look like leggings.
“I love crazy shoes, and boots are a forever favorite, so I’m really down for anything,” says White, whose blog has been featured in Marie Claire magazine.
White singled out four of the many trendy styles noting that they come in a wide range of prices and that there’s something for everyone. Here are her favorite styles and how to wear them.
▪ Ankle boots: “With those they can have a stressed, lived-in feel especially with cutout designs or with embellishments or a brocade.”
▪ Sock boots: Often made of fabric, sock boots usually have a pointed toe and stiletto heel. “In the Midwest, I would suggest a neutral color. Wear them with ankle-length denim or dresses.”
▪ Thigh high boots: These are back and big. “You want something slim with a tight fit against your skin. Wear them over skinny jeans and mini dresses.”
▪ Slouchy tall boots: “To keep from looking like a pirate, you want something that’s not too slouchy. And stick to suede — faux or real — and a chunky heel.”
White’s most daring purchase recently was a pair of white boots, which are also big this year. (That old adage about Labor Day no longer holds, by the way.)
“They seem different to wear, but I really like it,” White says. “I do feel a little like a drum major, leading a marching band on a charge down the field.”
The key to wearing trendy boots, she adds, is knowing the shape of your legs.
“If you have a little more athletic calf, which I do,” she says, “you have to make sure the boot shaft doesn’t cut off at the widest part of your lower legs, which can make them look shorter than they are.”
National fashion magazines and websites, like InStyle, Vogue and Elle have highlighted other popular boot styles this year, including dazzling brocades and intricately embellished designs, super bright hues especially red, stylized versions of combat and hiking boots and Yves St. Laurent’s $10,000 Niki Crystal Embellished boots that look like disco balls.
YSL recently sent a pair of Yeti boots down a Paris runway, that were a huge hit, so presumably we have that to look forward to next year.
