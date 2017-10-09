Ankle boots or thigh-high? KC fashion blogger reveals boot picks for fall

More Videos 0:58 Things to know about chef Renee Kelly Pause 2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston 0:38 Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 1:38 Matchmaker or bait-and-switch? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fall 2017 boot trends From ankle length to thigh-high, check out what’s hot in the world of boots for fall 2017. From ankle length to thigh-high, check out what’s hot in the world of boots for fall 2017. cgregorian@kcstar.com

From ankle length to thigh-high, check out what’s hot in the world of boots for fall 2017. cgregorian@kcstar.com