11 of the best spring fashion looks from First Friday

Jahaira Aguilar, a recent Kansas City Art Institute grad and current artist-in-residence at the Charlotte Street Foundation, isn’t afraid to take risks with fashion. Her green tank is really a swimsuit top. “Especially when it’s hot, I think that swimsuits are really versatile as tops,” she says.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Tarrah Bossert was out in the Crossroads promoting “Blush,” an upcoming Seamless Dance Theatre burlesque production. She’s wearing her costume under her camo dress, which she said she paired with cowboy boots and a more natural makeup look for daytime.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Lisa Brown and Rob Skelly burst into laughter when they were asked to participate in this photo shoot. They’re medical professionals from the U.K., visiting Kansas City for a conference, and Rob says he’s not well-known for his taste in clothes. One Kansas City souvenir? Rob’s shoes, which he got at Bob Jones in the Crossroads.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Allison Diederich, a Johnson County Community College student, was catching eyes at First Friday. She said she takes style cues from Rihanna’s off-duty style: sunglasses, cut-off denim and casual tops. Her mirrored shades are from the Threshing Bee boutique at PrairieFire, and her intricate sandals are from Target.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Elise Grosdidier was on her way to the Garth Brooks show at the Sprint Center, and her outfit was the perfect combo of current trends and cowboy style. The bandana tied around her neck? It belongs to her dog. “I thought, you know what, I’m going to steal my dog’s look tonight,” she says.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Alishia Hicks came to Food Truck Friday on Cinco de Mayo with a big group of family. They had come together for the memorial service of a relative and were making the most of this together time. Alishia says that she was inspired by the Mexican holiday when she chose this peasant-style dress. The peach sorbet color and the cold-shoulder cutouts make it feel current.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Trisha Putthoff came to the Crossroads straight from work, and, she says, she looks this fabulous every day. She puts together her outfits in a hurry as she scrambles to get out the door. She accomplishes this by having go-to outfits and accessories categorized in her head. She especially loves accessories with an animal origin. She wears a lot of bone and horn, but don’t worry — it’s all cruelty-free. She only purchases jewelry made from material that the animal has discarded, never something that the animal was killed to acquire.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Kyle Reiter works in Lenexa, but when he’s spending time in the Crossroads, he uses his skateboard to get around. “It’s way better than driving downtown,” he says. Comfort is key, and he wears his Royals hat often because it reminds him of his dad, who gave it to him.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
The Steward family — Laura and Chad, and kids Foster and Whitaker — were dressed to impress at First Fridays. They were in the Crossroads to see their high school-aged son’s art exhibition at the Monarch Room. Laura’s lemon pants were truly eye-catching. She says, “as soon as the sun comes out, I’m ready for yellow!” Foster, according to Laura, can never take a bad picture. Her denim dress was purchased at Holiday Mart, the KCMO Junior League fundraiser.
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
Victoria Weber’s delicate floral earrings and son Kirk’s entire outfit are souvenirs from Rome, given by Kirk’s grandmother after a recent trip. Victoria’s floral pants are from the clearance rack at Old Navy, and she said she couldn’t wait to pull out the bright colors on such a “beautiful, happy day.”
Roy Inman
Special to The Star
