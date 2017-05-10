Living

May 10, 2017 2:25 PM

11 of the best spring fashion looks from First Friday

By Caitlin Wallace

Special to The Star

First Friday in the Crossroads was even busier than usual May 5.

Kansas Citians and visitors crowded the parking lot behind The Kansas City Star for Food Truck Friday, and they weren’t there just for the usual art shows and street performances. That Cinco de Mayo Friday was one of the first truly warm days of 2017, Garth Brooks was playing at the Sprint Center and bands for Ink magazine’s Middle of the Map Fest were playing across midtown.

The excitement was palpable, the tacos were plentiful and the Boulevard was flowing. Here are just a few of the fashionable First Friday attendees soaking up the warmth and the vibe.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pedal power for the environment

Pedal power for the environment 1:03

Pedal power for the environment
Fidget spinners are the newest national craze 1:30

Fidget spinners are the newest national craze
Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg 2:58

Brown recluse spider bite causes necrosis in man's leg

View More Video

Entertainment Videos