Pink is red hot this season. Here’s how to work it

Pinks of all shades are everywhere this season. From the ubiquitous Millennial Pink (or dusty rose, to the uninitiated) to a more tried-and-true magenta, pink screams warmer weather, frosty cocktails and ice cream cones.
Pink is a famously difficult color to wear, but don’t worry. There’s a shade for every skin tone and every hair color, and, no matter what, you’ll get major bonus points for matching your lipstick to your perfect pink outfit.
Watermelon pink is a beautiful shade. The orange-y undertones make it flattering on anyone with warm-toned skin. This versatile Calvin Klein dress ($39.99, TJ Maxx) would be perfect for an outdoor wedding reception, a fancy brunch or a first date. The ruffle on the bottom is sweet and would look extra flirtatious with a stacked heel.
If you’re not ready for a full pink dress, another option is this salmon and white floral dress, which would also be lovely for any outdoor event (Calvin Klein, $39.99, TJ Maxx).
Bringing trends to an office environment can be an obstacle, but these ankle-length hot pink pants would be perfect (Anne Klein, $24.99, TJ Maxx). Pair with a white blouse for a classic, professional look, and a chambray button-down for a more business-casual outfit.
This sweet, dusty rose T-shirt, with a tie waist detail, would add just the right pop to a weekend outfit (Caution to the Wind, $9.99, TJ Maxx). Pair with your favorite jeans (high-waisted if you don’t want to show any belly) and white Converse.
If you don’t mind showing a little midriff, this watermelon crop with ruffled sleeves would be fun for a summer concert (Gaze USA, $14.99, TJ Maxx). Pair with white jeans or a body-skimming skirt and fun sandals. The rise of your waistband will determine how much skin you show, so choose that consciously.
Fuchsia is, surprisingly, an almost universally flattering shade. The highly saturated color makes almost any skin tone glow, especially when paired with the right blush. This blouse with a T-shirt shape (Vince Camuto, $24.99, TJ Maxx) is a fun way to dress up a casual outfit, though the sheer panel at the top can be tricky. If you don’t feel like wearing a strapless bra, a camisole with straps thick enough to conceal your bra straps would also work.
Cheers to warmer weather, longer days and all pink foods: watermelon, rosé and strawberry ice cream. You in your pink outfit + any one of those menu items = best Instagram ever.
